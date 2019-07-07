Mostly dry before rain chances return







What We’re Tracking:

Becoming partly cloudy today

Rain chance this afternoon

More rain chances to start the work week

Clouds will actually continue to thin out throughout the morning allowing the sun to make an appearance once again. We should remain dry for the morning before rain chances return later. Temperatures will end up in the upper 60s to lower 70s this morning.

Rain chances start to increase once again after lunch time as spotty showers may start to develop in portions of the viewing area otherwise we should stay mostly dry this evening and even on into Monday with high temperatures only topping off in the middle 80s this afternoon.

The rain should continue to hold off heading into the overnight hours and into even most of your Monday as temperatures continue to stay in the middle 80s for you afternoon high. Rain chances make a return once again overnight Monday into Tuesday.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

