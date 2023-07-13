Update 8:12 a.m.: Claflin Road was cleared and reopened around 6:30 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) issued a crash alert Thursday after a motorcycle-car crash in central Manhattan.

The RCPD issued the alert just before 6 a.m. for the intersection of Claflin and Hylton Heights roads. The RCPD said traffic is being redirected on Claflin Road while crews clean up the intersection.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.