Movie theaters will only sell half the seats available for every movie due to coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Movie theaters in our community are also taking precautions against the coronavirus.

B&B Theaters in Topeka announced that starting March 14, they’ll only sell half the seats available for every movie showing.

They say the change will help make theaters less crowded and give people space in lines and at concessions.

Bryson Bower, who took his family to the movies this weekend, said he appreciates the precautions but will carry on like normal.

“Oh you know when you have kids at home you just live your life the way you would or else we would be burrowed into our houses going crazy,” Bower said.

Regal Hollywood in Topeka is also only selling half of every theater for the same reasons.