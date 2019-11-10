Much colder air for the beginning of the work week







What We’re Tracking:

Much colder air arrives overnight

Light snow expected Monday

Gradual warm up by end of the week

A wave of frigid air is expected to move through the state tonight. By early Monday morning we will be down to the lower to middle 20s and feeling even colder with northerly winds between 15-25mph.

There is a chance of light accumulations of snow for the northern counties by daybreak with a dusting as far south as some of our southern counties through the Monday morning. The precipitation should clear out by noon. Skies will remain partly cloudy with our high in the upper 20s and winds will pick up to 15 to 25 mph. Lows Monday night will be in the middle to upper 10s.

Temperatures will ease back into a more comfortable range by midweek. Highs will be back up into the 50s by the end of the week and those milder temperatures will hang around through the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

