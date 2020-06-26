Much needed rain likely tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Scattered thunderstorms tonight

Spotty showers this weekend

Continued hot and humid next week as we go from June to July

Isolated showers started to develop this afternoon for areas north of I-70. The chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms looks to favor our northern counties for the evening which also looks to be the best chance for severe weather if any. Storm could be capable of producing strong winds and large hail, but the chances are low.

Thunderstorms continue into the overnight hours, and some storms may be strong side with the chance of severity going down as the night progresses. With the widespread rain chance tonight, localized flooding could be the biggest concern as we head into Saturday.

This weekend will be hot and steamy. Isolated showers may pop here and there so keep watching for building clouds. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s while Sunday we look to see more sunshine as most areas reach those loser 90s.

The hot and humid weather sticks around for the last days of June and into the start of July. An unsettled pattern may develop as we get closer to the Fourth of July which may give us a much bigger chance of rain with cooler temperatures. Stay tuned to see how that plays out.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

