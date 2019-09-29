Muggy end to September

What We’re Tracking:

Humid start to the week

More rain by late Tuesday

Cooler by late week

Temperatures tonight will only cool back into the lower 70s because of muggy air that remains in place through the night. Wind from the south at 10-15mph through the night with a mostly clear sky.

Highs on Monday will once again climb into the middle to upper 80s with humidity running high yet again. That will combine for an afternoon heat index in the lower 90s for Monday. Much of that heat will carry over into Tuesday just ahead of a strong cold front that will push through by early Wednesday, turning our wind to the north by Wednesday afternoon.

While the front pushes through, a couple rounds of showers and storms will be possible from Tuesday night into Wednesday. Following the front, highs will drop back into the 60s and lower 70s for a few days to wrap up the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

