KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple police agencies are working a standoff Tuesday night after multiple officers were reportedly shot in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Police Department is reporting the incident took place after 9:30 p.m. in the area of E. 23rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

“We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be,” Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Tuesday night. “I am praying for a fully recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely.”

Extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

