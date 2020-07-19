Multiple rain chances ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated storms tonight

Widespread Rain by Monday Evening

Rain Chances through Mid-week

Throughout the evening, there is a chance a few isolated storms that could develop heading into the overnight hours. Rain chances will be hit or miss overnight.

Most of Monday will have at least a slight chance of a storm popping up, but most areas stay dry until Monday evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the entire area through much of the day on Tuesday. At least a slight chance of afternoon storms will remain in the forecast through Thursday.

Some of theses storms could be on the strong to severe side of things as we can never rule that possibility out this time of year.

Temperatures for the start of the week will fall back down into the middle to upper 80s thanks to the rain and by Wednesday, we could be looking at quite a few inches of much needed rain.

By Friday, we are back to mostly sunny skies and highs reaching in to the 90s. By next weekend, we will again being paying close attention to the heat index as it could become dangerously hot yet again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

