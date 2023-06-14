TOPEKA (KSNT) – A children’s museum in the Capital City is bringing playtime options for those in need.

Tuesday, The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center partnered with KVC Health Systems to host its first foster kid camp of the summer. The camp first started in 2021, and thanks to an anonymous donor, the Discovery Center is able to give out free memberships to foster families this summer.

For the next two weeks, the Discovery Center will be hosting kids-only camps on Mondays and family times on Tuesdays.

“We want to be sure that every child, and every family has access to play,” Caitlin Luttjohann, VP of Planned Learning said. “So, with the memberships and camps, those children and families have an opportunity to not worry about anything, and just come create memories here at the discovery center together through play.”

For any foster families interested, Luttjohann says you can reach out to your KVC caseworker to get involved.