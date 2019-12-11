National Guard celebrates 383 years of service

The National Guard is celebrating their 383 years of existence today. The National Guard was officially recognized in 1636. The Kansas National Guard Museum at Forbes Field celebrated the Birthday with a ceremony and birthday cake. Brigadier General David Weishaar greeted the guests and cut the cake with an 1860’s era saber sword. Brig. Gen. David A. Weishaar is the Director of Joint Staff, Kansas National Guard, Chief of Staff- Air, Commander, Kansas Air National Guard and most recently became dual hatted as the Air National Guard Assistant to Commander, Air Force Sustainment Center, Air Force Materiel Command, Tinker AFB, Okla. He serves as the chief advisor to The Adjutant General on all matters pertaining to National Guard programs, policies, operations, management, and command and control in Kansas.