Native Kansan talks Menopause The Musical, performing at TPAC

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The hit musical ‘Menopause’ stops at the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.

Actress Teri Adams is a Kansas City, Kansas native. She has played “Iowa housewife” for 14 years, but it’s not often that she gets to perform in Kansas.

Adams describes the musical as an uplifting experience, even for those who haven’t experienced menopause.

“It kind of draws the curtain back on this subject that was once taboo,” said Adams. “We like to let women know that this is a time they can embrace these changes in their lives.”

