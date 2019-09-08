NBA star Kawhi Leonard’s sister charged in deadly robbery

Kawhi Leonard, center, and Paul George , second right, holding their new team jerseys, pose with Los Angeles Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank, left, head coach Doc Rivers, second left, and team chairman Steve Ballmer during a press conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Nearly three weeks after the native Southern California superstars shook up the NBA by teaming up with the Los Angeles Clippers, the dynamic duo makes its first public appearance. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) – A relative of NBA star Kawhi Leonard has confirmed his sister is one of two women accused of robbing and killing an elderly woman at a Southern California casino.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise reports the aunt of 35-year-old Kimesha Williams confirmed Saturday that Williams is the sister of the Los Angeles Clippers forward.

Authorities say Williams and an accomplice followed an 84-year-old woman into a bathroom at Pechanga Resort Casino on Aug. 31, broke her skull and stole her purse. The victim died Wednesday.

A Riverside County sheriff’s investigator is asking a judge to keep Williams held without bail, saying she may flee and “has family that are well-off and could post her bail.”

Leonard attended high school in the area. He led the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA championship during the 2018-19 season before signing with the LA Clippers.