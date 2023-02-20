TOPEKA (KSNT) – More construction has begun on 12th St. in Central Topeka.

The stretch of Western Ave. and Clay St. is closed while the city installs new water main valves. The City of Topeka said 12th and Clay will only be closed for 10 days, while 12th and Western will be closed for four to five weeks.

The area around 12th St. is largely residential, so some neighbors are not happy with closures. Part of 12th St. between Oakley St. and Gage Blvd. have been closed since 2022, but the stretch between Western and Clay was closed as of Feb. 20. Many residents told 27 News they had to find alternative ways to get to and from their homes Monday morning.

“This morning I had to get up and move my car because they were starting construction really early, and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get out,” Grace Gotta of Central Topeka said. “So we’ve been starting to park on the other side of the road to try and get out easier. But honestly within the past five years, we haven’t been able to sue 12th Street at all.”

Gotta said the construction has been an inconvenience for the entire time she’s been living at the Devon Apartments. To make things worse, the work that began on Feb. 20 is taking place right in front of her complex. She said having roads and sidewalk blocked off is bothersome for anything trying to use 12th St., whether they need to walk, drive or ride bike.

The good news is that the work between Western and Clay marks the last phase of the 12th St. project. The City expects construction to be finished by June of 2023.