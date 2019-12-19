Neighbors worry about safety near 10th Street construction project

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– It may be hard for some people in Topeka to get home starting this week as a new construction project broke ground Wednesday, a project that will be around for the next two years.

On Wednesday, the City of Topeka Utility and Water Departments started the project by rearranging water mains before the reconstruction.

The first closure started Wednesday at Harvey and 10th Street.

During the closure orange cones will be popping up on 10th Street between Fairlawn and Wanamaker in Topeka.

With the construction project, some people said they’re worried about safety in their neighborhoods.

A couple of neighbors in this area said they are not looking forward to the two year project because they think it’s a bit of an inconvenience, even though they know it’s an important project that will change the roads for better.

“I know that eventually it will be redone, which will be nice,” Treva Borchers said, who lives near the 10th Street project. “I’m concerned about the inconvenience and maybe the traffic coming down our street.”

The city is making the street bigger making a total of three lanes on 10th Street between Wanamaker and Fairlawn.

“Please be patient with us,” GMolly Hadfield said, a spokeswoman with the City of Topeka. “We are completely making the street new and better. It’s going to be a much better street when it’s done. Sidewalks, curbs and gutter. You’re going to have turn lanes, it’s going to be really great when it is completed. And it’s going to be much better for the neighborhood.”

The project will be complete in 2021. It will start near Wanamaker, then it will be completed going east. There will be sections closed of at a time once they start taking the street apart in March or April.