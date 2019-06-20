New ideas for security measures after thefts at Ted Ensley Gardens

Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee may soon have security cameras after flowers in the garden were stolen.

A few weeks after Tulip Time, gardeners were shocked to see flowers missing from the garden. Shawnee County Parks said people have walked through garden beds, some even driving through them.

They said the damage was hard to see, especially since gardening has been difficult this year because of the weather.

To help stop the theft, they’re considering security measures.

“I think that’s a topic of conversation,” said Jeremy Myers, parks operations director. “As far as security cameras, gates potentially. But we also want to look at security cameras as a positive, and maybe showcase our gardens on a live feed.”

The ponds around the garden will also be getting an upgrade. County Commissioners approved a budget to add waterfalls to the ponds around the garden to help make the area more beautiful.