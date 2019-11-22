New local attorney investigating Kansas senator’s DUI case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told KSNT News he’s referring the investigation into a Topeka lawmaker’s DUI case to Franklin County attorney Brandon Jones.

Topeka police arrested Miller in May for driving under the influence and inattentive driving. Officers said they found Miller’s car in a ditch near I-70 and Carnahan Road.

Authorities investigated the crash as a DUI. Once that was complete, Miller was taken to Shawnee County Jail.

The investigation first went to the Topeka Municipal Court. The judge referred it to the Shawnee County District attorney’s office because of Miller’s history as a municipal court judge.

On Friday, Kagay said he determined it would be best to refer the case to an independent prosecutor because he has worked with Miller previously and currently works with Kansas lawmakers.

Now Franklin County attorney Brandon Jones will be handling the case. Jones tells KSNT News he is currently reviewing the case and should have a charging determination “soon.”