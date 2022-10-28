MANHATTAN (KSNT) — There’s a new business in Manhattan, but it’s not your typical store. The city’s newest rage room provides a space where you can have fun and blow off a little steam.

All you need to do is put on protective equipment, select a weapon of your choice and pick a few items to smash. Office Space, LLC opened its doors on fourth street on Oct. 15, after owner Nikita Razo flipped her photography studio into what is now a ‘rage room.’

Office Space features three smash rooms, including two solo rooms as well as a party room that can host up to six participants. Splatter paint parties are available for anyone eight years and up, But for those 13 and up, Office Space offers all kinds of ways to rage.

“You can break glass, you can break ceramics,” Razo said. “We have electronics, we have toys, we have a package where you can bring your own stuff to break.”

If it can be broken into a million pieces, chances are you can find it at Office Space. This rage room goes through a lot of inventory, so Razo has to get creative when stocking the shop’s breakable items.

“We do have some discount coupons for people who want to come and donate stuff,” Razo said. “I’ve been collecting things from my friends.”

Local shops in Manhattan donate leftover glass and technology equipment whenever they can as well. Razo said a few vendors offload unsalvageable materials like old phones or keyboards, which make for perfect smashing targets.

Razo is trying to keep costs down as much as she can while also providing people with a space to let loose. She said there’s not a lot of entertainment for adults in Manhattan, so she wanted to offer something new and different in town. Razo came up with the idea of opening a rage room about a year ago, and after months of hard work, her vision has turned into reality. Some would say, she’s ‘crushing’ it.

“Just adding something else to the mix of like whether it’s date nights or like sorority and fraternity activities, or stuff like that,” Razo said. “Just throwing in another option into the ring of being able to bounce around and do all the fun things on Poyntz.”

Office Space, LLC offers both walk-in and appointments in advance.