OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Osage County sheriff has a new high tech tool to help find missing people.

Project Lifesaver helps locate at-risk people who are prone to wandering due to a cognitive condition. They use equipment like tracking bracelets and seeking devices that cut down average search time from nine hours to just 30 minutes.

Osage County got involved with the program when one of its deputies recommended it to the sheriff after a traumatic personal experience.

“I have a son who is 12 years old who was diagnosed with autism at the age of two, and he has a tendency to wander and elope as well. In fact, we did have one time he did, and the 30 minutes he was gone, to a parent, was a pretty traumatic experience just not knowing what could happen to him,” Deputy Jon Schaffer said.

The county received 40 tracking bracelets. If your family could benefit from using one, contact the Osage County Sheriff for more information.