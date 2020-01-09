New Topeka Police Public Information Officer focusing on community connections

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has a new public information officer who is intent on connecting with the community, and reaching out to Spanish speaking Topekans.

Manuel Munoz has been with the Topeka Police Department for nearly three decades. But he’s been a member of the Topeka community for even longer.

“Since 1980. I was born and raised in Mexico. I came down here as a young boy at the age of 8 and this is where we came and made our home in Topeka,” Munoz said.

His background is one of the reasons Chief Bill Cochran put him in this position.

“I am bilingual. I speak Spanish. I’m very fluent. So that’s one of the things he wants to make sure that we’re able to communicate. He feels that sometimes our Hispanic community is not heard, or their needs are not being addressed,” Munoz said. “That’s what he’s hoping to do with me in this community, that I can bridge those gaps with our Hispanic or Spanish speaking community,” Munoz said.

Now in his new role his focus is just that: community.

“All our community, not just our Hispanic or our Spanish speaking community. To get that trust that we are all here to make our city and our community safer,” Munoz said.