Next cold front pushes through early Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Mild, clear for tonight

Cooler winds return Tuesday into early Wednesday

Temperatures rebound nicely toward the weekend

Another mainly clear night with temperatures only falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s by morning. Wind will start off breezy from the south, but gradually diminish through the night as a cold front marches toward us from the northwest.

The cold front will push through Tuesday morning with gusty north winds developing behind the front at 15-25mph through the day on Tuesday. Not drastically colder, but a bit of a cool-down with highs in the lower 60s on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, temperatures will dip into the upper 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s and lower 30s before rebounding into the middle to upper 50s by afternoon. We steadily warm as we head into the weekend with two systems to bring us rain chances. The first chance will be late Friday into early Saturday. We’ll clear out by later Saturday as we await the second system that will bring us a better rain chance late Sunday into Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

