What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear, pleasant tonight

Rain chances for Friday

Near average temperatures continue

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with just a few fair weather cumulus clouds taking us into the evening hours. Temperatures will be rather mild with just a light breeze out of the south. Dewpoints will likely stay comfortably in the lower 60s with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 60s.

A nearby low pressure system is expected to drop down from the Minnesota region tomorrow which will bring a weak cold front into our neck of the woods. As this system approaches, we have a chance to see some early morning showers and thunderstorms for Friday. The better chance for showers and storms, however, will likely be in the afternoon where highs will reach the upper 80s.

The system will continue to drop south and linger into Saturday as well where a few chances for showers and storms will remain in the forecast. Highs on Saturday are only expected to reach the middle 80s – letting us know that this front isn’t particularly strong but will bring precipitation chances.

Looking forward to the rest of the weekend, Sunday will be in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies taking over. With the final full week of August approaching, you can expect near average temperatures in the 80s and less extreme heat.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush