Nice today before rain chances return

Sunday overall just looks to be a much better day with more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. There may be a few lingering showers around lunch time and the early afternoon but they look to be quick movers not providing heavy rainfall. Otherwise we’ll remain partly cloudy as temperatures warm up into the upper 80s for your afternoon high.

This trend will continue for at least your Monday as temperatures reach just shy of the 90° mark and most areas stay dry in the southeastern portion of the viewing area. Areas northwest may see some rainfall causing some localized cooling and may only warm up into the lower to middle 80s that afternoon.

Temperatures throughout the next work week look to stay in the upper 80s with high humidity in place, increasing our rain chances for some isolated thunderstorms by the middle of the week for your Tuesday and Thursday.

The week ahead doesn’t look bad for August so enjoy some outdoor time before school starts again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



