TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– No one is hurt after a house fire in the Oakland Neighborhood in Topeka Saturday evening.

The fire happened around 5:30 p.m. The house, at the corner of Sardou and Forest, was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was home at the time expect a dog. Firefighters gave the dog CPR to get it back to life.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.