Norsemen Brewing Co. celebrating 2020, remembering Topeka’s growth this decade

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Throughout this decade, Topeka has seen a lot of changes, changes a local brewery wants to help you celebrate.

On New Year’s Eve, the Norsemen Brewing Company is having a themed trivia night. The theme is Roaring 20’s, with a prohibition-era trivia game, dress up is recommended.

One of the owners, Jared Rudy, said celebrating the end of the new year is special for Topeka, and people who have grown up here, as areas around town have seen big changes.

“A lot of improvements have been made, especially the downtown area and Topeka as a whole,” Jared said. “It’s good to see…by celebrating it’s good to see the appreciation of all the hard work that people have put in. And be able to celebrate with them.”

Jared said celebrating the end of the new year can be done right in Topeka, instead of heading to places like Kansas City or Lawrence, especially since Topeka has seen big changes this decade

“We’ve grown so much over the last few years,” Jared said. “A lot of effort has been put into revitalizing both NOTO and downtown. There’s just so much fun stuff to do now, that there’s just not, in my opinion, a big reason to make that drive all the way to Kansas City. You can have as much fun here without the drive.”

There will be a ball drop in NOTO on New Year’s at midnight. The ball drop will happen at the new Redbud Park.

Trivia at the brewery will start at 8:00 p.m.

