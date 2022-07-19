NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect is in custody, accused of shooting and killing a North Kansas City police officer Tuesday morning.

North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez died in the shooting. He was 32 years old and joined NKCPD in 2021.

Investigators say the suspect surrendered in the Northland in Kansas City, Missouri. Missouri Highway Patrol canceled a Blue Alert issued right after the shooting shortly before 2 p.m.

The shooting was reported at 10:40 a.m.

Officer Vasquez stopped a Gray Ford Taurus on 21st Street near Clay Street for an expired temporary tag.

The Missouri Highway Patrol issued the following picture of the car.

North Kansas City Blue Alert suspect vehicle

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the driver exited the car, began firing at that officer, seriously injuring the officer. North Kansas City Police Chief Kevin Freeman gave an update that Officer Vasquez died during a 2:30 media briefing.

The only description of the suspected shooter is that he is a white man with brown hair. FOX4 will update this story with more about the suspect and the charges he faces as that information is confirmed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as additional information becomes available.