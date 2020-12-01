Northeast Kansas Holiday Guide 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here’s your full guide to Christmas light displays in northeast Kansas this holiday season.
EMPORIA:
- Emporia Community Christmas Parade: Organizers decided to cancel the 43rd annual parade originally scheduled for Dec. 1. because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Happy Holidaze: The David Traylor Zoo has flipped on its Christmas lights until Jan. 1. Hours run from 6 p.m. until midnight with no cost. More than 10,000 feet of lights display can be seen from Sodens Grove Park. Construction on the north side of the zoo has limited the light display to the south side.
MANHATTAN:
- Festival of Lights: The grand display with an LED Christmas tree and other decorations is open through Jan. 1 at the Blue Earth Plaza. Organizers ask you to practice social distancing or watch from your car. Tune the radio to 88.1 FM to watch the lights paired up to music.
- Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade: The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. It runs from 3rd Street and Poyntz Avenue to City Park. Non-perishable food and monetary donations will be accepted to benefit Flint Hills Breadbasket. The tree lighting ceremony is virtual this year, which you can watch on the City of Manhattan’s Facebook page Thursday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
TOPEKA:
- Miracle around the Statehouse: It’s the annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade but in reverse this year to encourage social distancing. Floats will be stationary and people will drive the route around the Statehouse in downtown, which you can find on this Facebook page. It starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
- Cortez Holiday Light Show: Louie Cortez has put on this growing event every year since 2008 at 3919 SE 30th Terr. The light show runs until Jan. 1, Sunday through Thursday each week. Hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays last until 11 p.m. Turn your radio to 100.1 FM to hear the music synced to the Christmas light display.
- Winter Wonderland: The 23rd annual light show runs every night 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Dec. 31. It’s located at the Lake Shawnee Campgrounds with a suggested donation of $10/vehicle $20/bus. Donations go directly to TARC and KSNT is a proud sponsor. Get your tickets here.
- Zoo Lights: The Topeka Zoo introduced the new holiday event Nov. 27 this year. People can stroll around the zoo looking at light displays until Dec. 30, but Zoo Lights will be closed on Christmas Day. Typical hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., but select nights are until 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance and you can find them here. KSNT is a proud sponsor.