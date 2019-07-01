Not so hot for the start of July

Most of the week looks dry, but a few storms may return later in the week.

What We’re Tracking:

Warm and clear tonight

Abundance of sunshine most days this week

A few storms possible later in the week

Mostly clear and mild tonight with temperatures falling back into the upper 60s and lower 70s for the early hours of Tuesday.

Another mostly sunny and very warm afternoon for Tuesday. Since the humidity has dropped back a little bit this week, temperatures topping out in the lower 90s will only push the heat index into the middle 90s on Tuesday afternoon. Still hot, but certainly not as hot as the weekend.

Highs for much of the week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a partly cloudy sky. Best chance for isolated storms will be in the heat of the afternoon each day, as well as a chance for a storm or two rolling in from the west late at night. Otherwise, mainly a quiet week ahead weatherwise.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller