NOTO Arts District dedicates Redbud Park

The NOTO Arts District dedicated the newly constructed Redbud Park Saturday morning. NOTO Arts & Entertainment District broke ground on the park in May, 2019. The Park is located at the southeast corner of N. Kansas Avenue and N.E. Gordon Street. Thomas Underwood, NOTO executive director and Project manager thanked the people and businesses that supported the project and made the park a reality. Caleb Asher, president of the board for NOTO recognized Kaw Valley Bank for their support of the Park, hence the main stage was named Kaw Valley Bank Stage.

