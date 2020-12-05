NOTO businesses hope for increased sales this holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With many people in Northeast Kansas staying home, the pandemic has hit area small businesses hard.

Some local businesses in North Topeka are hoping the holiday shopping season will provide some much needed relief. S.J. Hazim is the co-owner of Clad Astra, a clothing store that just opened a couple months ago. Hazim said things have been going pretty well and this past small business Saturday was a great boost for local businesses.

“We were so busy the entire time,” said Hazim. “I mean from when we opened up to right before we closed, and I had not experienced that because I wasn’t in retail last year. But the local support was amazing.”

But not all businesses are doing as well as Hazim’s. Friday was the last day for the NOTO Bistro, for awhile that is. The owner, Ivan Longoria, is planning to close the restaurant until spring. He hopes it’s just a temporary closure and hopes things will by better by then.

“Normally right now, we should be wall to wall and you know that’s fine, people are taking their precautions,” said Longoria.

He said he hopes people come out and support when he opens again.