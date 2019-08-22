Number of Kansas teens vaccinated against HPV increasing

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, a nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination in Rockville, Md. A puzzling study of U.S. pregnancies suggests that women who received back-to-back flu shots between 2010 and 2012 _ after a new swine flu vaccine came out _ more often had miscarriages. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, more teens in Kansas are protecting themselves against HPV than in the past 10 years.

The National Immunization Survey regarding Teens released its yearly immunization survey on Thursday that looks at kids between the ages of 13 and 17.

The data showed more than 62% of teenagers in Kansas got the HPV vaccine in the year 2018, which is up from 52% the year prior.

“In 2014, Kansas had the lowest coverage in the nation for the HPV vaccine with only 34.4 percent of respondents reporting one or more doses received,” said KDHE Secretary Lee Norman, MD. “I’m very pleased to report that Kansas is now at 62.3 percent coverage in 2018, up significantly from 52.4 percent in 2017.”

The CDC said a number of factors contribute to the increase in vaccinations: