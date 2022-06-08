KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service said preliminary results are in and it believes an EF-1 tornado hit Johnson County and then traveled into Jackson County early Wednesday morning.

A survey team with the weather service spent part of the day assessing the damage across both counties. The team said it focused on the area from 95th Street in Lenexa to Buckner in the eastern part of Jackson County.

The NWS said the tornado’s track was on the ground for 14 miles and was 125 yards wide at its largest point.

The survey team said the EF-1 tornado had wind speeds of 100 mph.

The weather service said it continues to assess the damage and expects to have additional results this afternoon.

