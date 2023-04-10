WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person has died after a house explosion in west Wichita Sunday afternoon, according to Sedgwick County dispatch.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said calls came in around 5:30 p.m. of a house that had an explosion near South Parkridge Street and West Blake Street.

Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said fireworks went off as crews battled the blaze.

Craig Hubbard lives nearby.

“I just heard a huge explosion, like a bomb going off, and it rattled like the windows,” he said.

“The third explosion happened as I was standing there, and debris landed everywhere, and some went back behind me, and I was starting to walk off, and some lady is like, ‘This is on fire over here,’ like some shingles caught on fire on the grass back behind me,” Hubbard said.

Zach Sherman also lives in the neighborhood. He said it felt like an earthquake.

“I heard like a booming sound and like the house shook and everything,” he said. “I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then all of a sudden, we go outside and just see all the smoke coming up.”

Both men said it was a shock for the neighborhood.

Courtesy: Cindy Duncan

“Just crazy. It’s not something you expect, and I don’t know what went wrong. But It’s not something you expect in a neighborhood as quiet as this,” Sherman said.

“Pretty mellow neighborhood … everyone’s pretty mellow,” Hubbard said. “Nothing crazy ever happens, but yeah, that changed today for sure.”

Agents from the ATF’s Kansas City Field Division responded to the scene.

“Agents from @ATFKansasCity, Wichita Field Office, along with several other agencies, have responded to an apparent house explosion in the 11500 block of Blake St in Wichita, KS. Please follow local law enforcement for updates,” ATF Kansas City tweeted.

Authorities have not released information about the victim or the cause of the explosion.