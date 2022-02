TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement shot and killed a person at 7:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of SW Wanamaker Road, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said. His age was not released.

Deputies were at a hotel trying to make a felony arrest following a vehicle persuit that happened in Shawnee County on Friday.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Northeast Kansas Sheriffs’ Officer-Involved Critical Incident Response Team.