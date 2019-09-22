One in custody as police investigate reports of shots fired

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are looking into reports of shots fired in Central Topeka.

The report came in on Saturday night around 8:30. Police went to the 1200 block of Tyler to investigate.

Initially officers couldn’t locate any crime scene. Two women approached police saying they had minor gunshot injuries. They were both taken to the hospital.

Officers said they took one person into custody for questioning in connection with the shooting. They are unsure whether or not that person is a suspect.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will continue to update this article as more information is available.