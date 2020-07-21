One injured in southeast Topeka shooting, say police on scene

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police confirm one person is injured after a shooting late Monday night.

Around 11:00 p.m., officers went to the 2300 block of Southeast Bellview Avenue near Highland Park High School. As of midnight, Topeka Police have blocked off the street.

Witnesses on the scene report they heard multiple gunshots and a car crash in the area. Police have not yet released the extent of the victim’s injuries.

This is a developing story and KSNT News has crews on scene to learn more information as it becomes available.