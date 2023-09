TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a shooting in SW Topeka.

On Sept. 25, at 10:43 p.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of SW Plass Ave.

According to TPD, one man had life threatening injuries and was sent to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

