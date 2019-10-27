One man in custody after construction equipment joy ride

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is in custody after officials say he rode down a Topeka street in an excavator, leaving people in danger and houses left with property damage.

Topeka Police say the man was in the Oakland neighborhood, heading north on River Road. When officers arrived at the scene they urged him to stop the excavator.

An excavator is a heavy construction equipment tool.

This is an ongoing situation. KSNT News is in close contact with Topeka Police and will update this story as soon as information becomes available.