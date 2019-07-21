One more above average day before cooler temps arrive







We finally made it through the heat wave of the summer and not move on to rain for your Sunday as thunderstorms move through the area early this morning before another round later this afternoon and evening. Winds are gusty this morning from the South and will continue to pick up throughout the day before shifting to the North as storms move through this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures although still on the warm side of things should not be as hot as we’ve been seeing over the past couple of days but afternoon highs will still be in the lower 90s before the front moves through with heat index values in the upper 90s to around 100°.

The cold front that we’ve been talking about will move through this evening and overnight into Monday bringing cooler and drier air over us as temperatures drop down into the lower 80s for the start of the work week with little to no humidity as well. Complete opposite of what we have been seeing throughout the last several days.

A much more pleasant week is ahead of us as temperatures stay in the 80s and the humidity stays away from us for a bit.



KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez





