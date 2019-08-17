One more round of storms tonight







What We’re Tracking:

Storm chances return tonight

Mugginess and heat make a comeback

High pressure builds through Wednesday

After rounds of showers and storms the past two nights many areas are suffering from flooding concerns and some wind damage as well. We’re not done yet with the rain either. Another round of showers and storms look to move through the viewing area late tonight into early Sunday morning with the main threats to be associated with these storms being frequent lightning, strong winds, and decent sized hail as well.

After tonight, our rain chances really start to diminish into the start of next week. The next few days into the start of the work week the heat and humidity really start to make a comeback as temperatures return into the lower 90s for your Sunday with mostly sunny skies, clearing out from the morning storms.

Temperatures will continue to increase as a high pressure system builds into the start of the work week leaving us with middle to upper 90s for Monday and Tuesday with heat index values approaching the triple digit mark. After that, a cold front moves through, the humidity breaks away, and we get rewarded with cooler temperatures and drier air to end the work week!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

