1 person dead after Jefferson County crash on US-24

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Marysville woman is dead, and four people are injured after a crash on US-24 in Jefferson County.

Kansas Highway Patrol said around 4:30 p.m., a woman in a Jeep Wrangler, and a man in a Dodge Dart were both going eastbound on US-24.

The driver of the Dodge stopped to turn left onto Oak Road when the Jeep rear-ended the Dodge.

The Jeep came across the center line, striking a Nissan Rogue head-on, that was going westbound on US-24.

The driver of the Jeep and the driver of the Dodge both got serious injuries in the crash. The driver of the Nissan and one of the passengers were also injured. All four were rushed to local hospitals.

One of the other passengers in the Nissan, 68-year-old Theresa L. Elsinger from Marysville, died.

Troopers shut down part of US-24 from 17th Street to US-59 as they investigated the accident. The highway opened back up around 9:30 p.m.