One person hurt in Southeast Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a Sunday night shooting.

Officers said around 6:30 p.m. they responded to SE 19th Street and Pennsylvania on a report of an aggravated battery. They found one person with a gunshot injury.

Paramedics took that person to a local hospital. Their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with any information about this shooting should call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

The investigation is ongoing. KSNT News will update this story when we learn more.

