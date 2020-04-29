One person injured in overnight shooting in east Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are on scene of an overnight shooting in east Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department. One person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Just before 11:30 Tuesday night, officers responded to a call of a shooting near Southeast 14th and Southeast Locust streets, near Freedom Valley Park.

TPD Watch Commander says there is one victim, but has not released their condition yet.

This is a developing story and KSNT News will update as more information becomes available.