TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was sent to the hospital after an early morning shooting.

According to Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 Block of SW Polk St.

The person was then transported to a local hospital.

The Topeka Police Department remains on scene as of 5:45 a.m.

