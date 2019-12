TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT News) – One person is hurt after a shooting near Washburn University on Saturday night.

Topeka Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 P.M. in the 1600 block of SW College Avenue.

Officers said one person got non life-threatening injuries from the shooting. They are investigating it as a possible domestic dispute.

Police don’t have the shooter in custody at this point.