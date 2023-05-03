LAWRENCE, Kan. — One person has been seriously injured after a shooting Wednesday night in Lawrence.

Lawrence police said they found a male victim arrive in a vehicle in the area of W. 24th Street and Ousdahl Road, but so far they don’t know where the shooting happened.

First responders took the man to an Overland Park hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any details about what led up to the shooting or any suspect information.

Lawrence police are asking anyone who heard the sound of gunshots between 6:45-6:55 p.m. to call dispatchers at 785-832-7509.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as more information is released.