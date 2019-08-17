Teen girl dies in Southeast Topeka shooting, teen charged with murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating a shooting that killed a teen girl in Southeast Topeka on Saturday afternoon.

Topeka police officers said around 1:30 they got a call about a shooting in the 2200 block of SE Ohio Avenue.

They found 18-year-old Ashley Usher inside of a home with a gunshot wound. First responders gave her first aid and rushed her to a local hospital. Initially, they thought her injuries were not life-threatening, but she later passed away.

One woman in the hospital after being shot on SE Ohio street. Posted by Hannah Brandt KSNT on Saturday, August 17, 2019

Topeka Police booked one seventeen year old into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections on charges of second degree murder, criminal use of a weapon and theft.