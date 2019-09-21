Organizers cancel NOTO movie night due to rain

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The North Topeka On the Move Association is canceling the movie night that was supposed to be held in the NOTO Arts District on Saturday.

The organizers said, “Due to the expected rain during the movie screening-around 9:45pm and wind gust of up to 30 MPH we have decided to cancel our event.”

However, there is still one movie night left. They will be screening the original Ghostbusters movie on October 19th at 8 p.m. You are invited to come out with lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the event.