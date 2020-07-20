Organizers speak on Shrine Bowl’s success

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shrine Bowl was believed to be only the third organized football game in the country last night, right here in Topeka. The game went on without a hitch and everyone involved was thankful for the opportunity to be back around what they love.

“I certainly don’t know if it’s sunk in quite yet, what we’ve accomplished here and what these kids accomplished,” Shrine Bowl executive Director B.J Harris said.

A game organized for kids in need turned into more, a chance for young men to get back on the field in the first time in a long time

“We do it for the kids, grateful to play this game that I love but also to meet all the guys and coaches and hopeful to be lifelong friends with,” East MVP and Centralia state champion Kamble Haverkamp said.

Without Kamble and all the player’s commitment, this would have never worked.

“Ultimately, it really is up to the kids. The kids were the one who did they what they were supposed to do, followed the plan, executed the plan and now we get to reap the benefits of it by having a sucessful event,” Harris said.

Its normally a packed house, but with the coronavirus, they did what they could, and harris believes it was a job well done.

“Families, friends, no real issues with people getting into the building, getting their temperatures checked, wearing masks, cleaning their hands, everybody doing what they were asked to do.”

The game had its critics, and we still don’t know how safe it truly was for people attending, but it was a moment to cherish in the current state of our country.

“I bet you, every person in these stands, at least for a moment, they forgot about everything else that was going on in the world and had an opportunity to focus on something very positive which is sports and raising money for a children’s hospital, I mean, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

The coming weeks will tell the whole story, but if there are no positive tests to come from the game, fall sports in Kansas for the high schoolers is looking a little more promising.