Osawatomie man charged with human trafficking

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed criminal charges against a 51-year-old Osawatomie man in relation to human trafficking a minor.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday David Dustin Spears was arrested and faces two felony charges after traveling to Topeka to meet an underage child Monday night.

There are three criminal charges against Spears including:

Aggravated Human Trafficking, Hiring a Child for Sexual Activity (Level 1 Felony)

Commercial Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Level 4 Felony)

Distributing, or Possessing with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Level 4 Drug Felony)

Spears is being held on a $250,000 bond and is set for a scheduling docket at 3:30 pm.