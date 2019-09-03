Oskaloosa restaurant fundraises for pregnant waitress after accident

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (KSNT) – A pregnant Jefferson County woman is recovering from a rollover crash, but she’s not doing it alone.

Allison Mowder was headed to her early morning shift as a waitress at the Wind Wagon when she fell asleep at the wheel. She lost control and her truck rolled over, throwing her from the seat.

Allison hurt her pelvis, tailbone, and some internal organs, so she’s wheelchair-bound for now. Her baby was not harmed during the crash.

While doctors tell her eventually she’ll make a full recovery, her bosses at the Wind Wagon are making sure she isn’t doing it by herself.

To fundraise they’re selling tickets for a 50/50 raffle that they’ll draw a winner for on Tuesday. They’re also accepting donations. You can find more information about that on their Facebook page here.